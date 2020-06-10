Caroline County man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery

A Caroline County man won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:09 PM

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Caroline County man won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery.

Sylvester Freeman won the grand prize of $100,000 in the 10x the Money lottery game scratch-off at Carmel Church Exxon Pitstop at 23807 Rogers Clark Boulevard in Ruther Glen a few days earlier.

He bought two tickets, scratched them, and discovered that one was a $100,000 winner.

“I about had a heart attack!” Freeman said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Freeman says he plans on taking care of his family with the winnings.

