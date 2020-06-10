Caroline County man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Caroline County man won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery.
Sylvester Freeman won the grand prize of $100,000 in the 10x the Money lottery game scratch-off at Carmel Church Exxon Pitstop at 23807 Rogers Clark Boulevard in Ruther Glen a few days earlier.
He bought two tickets, scratched them, and discovered that one was a $100,000 winner.
“I about had a heart attack!” Freeman said. “I couldn’t believe it!”
Freeman says he plans on taking care of his family with the winnings.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.