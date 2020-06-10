Body of 20-year-old found in Virginia Lake

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the body of a 20-year-old was found and recovered from a Virginia lake.
On June 9, 2020, at 5:48 p.m. the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a drowning at Abel Lake.
Deputies and fire rescue crews say that Bernard Otoo, 20, of Stafford County had jumped from a rock into the water, briefly resurfaced, and then went back under the water.
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team with Fire and Rescue boats began searching the area for the victim.
Deputies say they interviewed friends of the victim on the scene.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Otoo was located in the lake and pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
