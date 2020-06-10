After controversy, man convicted of killing Richmond officer paroled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man who served decades in prison for the killing of a Richmond police officer and whose parole grant sparked a still-ongoing investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency has been released from prison.
Virginia Parole Board chair Tonya Chapman confirmed Vincent Martin’s release Wednesday. Martin, who was serving a life sentence for the 1979 killing of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors, had been scheduled to be paroled May 11, but his release was halted at the last minute.
State officials said a temporary hold had been placed due to an ongoing administrative investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General into the Virginia Parole Board.
