Ways to get help with rent money

(WWBT) - Desperate times call for desperate measures. This pandemic has turned many lives upside down, and sometimes you’ve got to get creative to scrounge up that money for rent.
First, cut back on nonessentials - anything besides rent and food and power, water and gas.
According to NerdWallet financial experts, these are ways you can find help with rent:
- Cut back on 401K contributions or stop them all together right now to free up cash.
- Reach out to all of your creditors and ask for assistance. You may be able to delay payments.
- Seek low-income programs for food and utilities. Call and ask what’s available.
- Talk to your landlord and explain the situation. Get any new agreement in writing. You could request an installment plan or see if late fees can be waived.
- Apply for grants in your industry. Associations are raising money for people displaced from jobs.
- Don’t be afraid to ask family members or close friends for help. Some people have even been raising rent money through GoFundMe.
If you don’t ask for help, no one knows you need it.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.