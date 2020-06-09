2020 Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be a virtual event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to COVID-19 the 7th annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held as a virtual event.
This year’s theme is Empowered: Collaborating & Creating Champions of Change. The summit will include presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics: personal finance, educational and employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, career strategies and more.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins, Deputy Secretary Kathleen Jabs and State Senator Jen Higgins are among the list of speakers for the summit. Awards will also be presented for the 2020 Female Founders Small Business Awards pitch contest and Women Veteran Change Maker and Trailblazer awards.
“Virginia has one of the largest percentage populations of women veterans of any state in the U.S.- more than 107,000 and their number is growing as more women transition from active duty to civilian life”, said Jeb Hockman.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services expects as many as 1,000 women veterans are expected to participate online between June 17-19. The summit begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.
There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required: https://host.regform.com/virginiawomenveteranssummit/
Summit livestream available here: www.dvs.virginia.gov
