Virginia Department of Elections announces CARES Act funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections announced $9 million will be going towards the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding for the 2020 federal election cycle.
The funding is specifically to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, domestically or internationally.
These funds may be used toward any expenditures related to the protection of the health and safety of poll workers, staff, and voters during the federal election as well as those resulting from anticipated increased demand for absentee ballots by mail costs, equipment and temporary staff.
Local voter registration offices may also utilize the funding for voter outreach to include mailings, public service announcements, etc.
Funds cannot be utilized for items that would be needed regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While funds disbursed to localities may also be used for obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE), the Virginia Department of Elections has provided $1 million in PPE and sanitization supplies utilizing state resources for May local elections and CARES Act funding for June primary elections and is preparing to provide PPE for the November election also.
These supplies include:
- Masks
- Face shields
- Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Disinfectant for voting machines and other surfaces
- Precinct protection kits
- One-time use folders
- One-time use pens for voters to utilize at polling locations
The Virginia Department of Elections encourages voters to protect their health during the COVID-19 outbreak by voting absentee for all upcoming elections.
To submit an application for an absentee ballot, click here.
