Upper-Low to flip our weather

After our warm to almost hot weather in early June the tables are about to be turned by the mid-point of the month. Thank (or blame) the evolution of another upper-level low pressure area over 3 miles up in the atmosphere that will will be slowly building over the mid-Atlantic late in the weekend into early next week.
That Low will likely “cut-off” from the main upper level windflow and get stuck over the region for several days before lifting out. At the same time surface high pressure ridging from east of New England will lock in below normal temperatures. It all adds up to a cloudy, coolish and rather rainy period to welcome the days of mid-June.
Clouds and rain will likely accompany this weather set-up.
Check out the model consensus temperature forecast for early next week. Cooool daytime highs in the 70s forecast.
This pattern change will be temporary with a reversion back to the mean (higher temperatures and more sun) returning after early in the week.
