Trooper resigns after claiming he coughed on driver to spread coronavirus

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper has resigned after claiming he coughed on a driver to spread coronavirus, according to NBC Washington.
NBC Washington reports that Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave on May 8 after Gooch had a text exchange with his brothers in mid-April, saying he issued a ticket to a driver who was a Mennonite and coughed on him “so he would spread Corona to the wedding they were going too. lol.”
According to the Associated Press, the text messages were found during a homicide investigation involving Gooch’s brother in Arizona.
Gooch and his family left a Mennonite church in Wisconsin around 2015, the Associated Press also reported.
Police say they did not know if he tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC Washington reports.
Gooch was hired on March 20, 2019, and graduated from the state police academy on Oct. 4, 2019. He was assigned to patrol in the state police Fairfax Division.
“The Department adheres to strict policies regarding employee conduct and requires our employees to perform their duties with exceptional professionalism and integrity, and to treat the public with fairness and respect at all times,” said in a statement to NBC12.
Gooch is under a criminal investigation for the alleged incident. Police say it is unrelated to his brother’s homicide investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.