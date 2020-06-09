Prince George County Animal Services & Adoption Center launches pet assistance program

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Animal Services and Adoption Center has launched a pet assistance program called “PG Pet Pantry”.
PG Pet Pantry was launched to help citizens within the community to take care of their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PG Pet Pantry cart consists of dog and cat food, treats and other goodies for furry friends.
The pantry is available to county residents between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Prince George County Animal Services & Adoption Center asks for citizens who utilize this resource to only take what is needed due tp a limited amount of supplies available to share with the public.
If you would like to help support the PG Pet Pantry, residents can drop off donations at the Prince George Animal Shelter or have them mailed to 8391 County Drive, Disputanta, Va. 23842.
