Police search for 9-10 suspects caught on video looting business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they are searching for 9-10 suspects who were caught on surveillance video looting a business.
Between 2-3 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, security video from Experimax along West Main Street shows 9-10 suspects entering the business three separate times.
“The suspects stole almost all the computer equipment, cellphones, and registers in the store. They also took a handgun from inside a desk drawer. More than $100,000 of merchandise is estimated to have been stolen,” police said.
Officers said the suspects were seen arriving and leaving in what appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.