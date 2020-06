Help needed to find burglary suspect – On May 31, 2020 the suspect shown in the video broke into the Ken’s Cycle Center on Nine Mile Road and attempted to steal a motorcycle. The suspect is described as a black male, age 16-21 years old, wearing white shoes, jeans and black jacket. Anyone with information are asked to call Detective Valentine at Henrico Police-804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers-804-780-1000 or P3Tips on smartphone or tablet.