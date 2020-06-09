News to Know for June 9: Statue removal halted; Proposal to overhaul policing; COVID-19 case jump expected; Humidity skyrockets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy yesterday’s gorgeous weather, because the humidity is back and will stay high through Thursday - which is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for downpours and potentially severe weather.
A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for the next 10 days.
The temporary injunction order issued Monday says the state is a party to a deed recorded in March 1890 whereby it accepted the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on and agreed to “faithfully guard and affectionately protect” them.
Northam last week ordered the statue of Lee taken down, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. His administration “remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city.”
A Richmond city councilman is requesting to defund the city’s police department - a common message seen at protests nationwide.
Councilman Michael Jones said in a statement, “Funding must be reallocated to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by over-policing and a continued lack of resources.” Jones went on to say the city needs to support black people, organizations and businesses within Richmond.
Democrats are proposing an overhaul of police procedures and accountability after the mass protests over the deaths of black Americans at the hand of law enforcement.
The package limits legal protections for police, creates a national database of excessive-force incidents and bans police chokeholds, among other changes that, if enacted, would have massive implications on policing in the U.S.
It’s not clear whether the legislation will pass, especially in an election year and amid calls to “defund the police” and growing protests. Here’s a few things to know about the bill and how it could make a difference.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring joined 17 other states asking Congress for authority to investigate local police misconduct and brutality. Right now, that falls under the department of justice, but Herring says the feds are not doing the job.
The Richmond Police Department is reviewing its use of force during the protests. Chief Will Smith says the department is also investigating several formal complaints against officers.
And for the second time, he apologized for the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, saying it should have never happened.
Hundreds of Richmond protesters who violated the city’s curfew will not face jail time.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced yesterday that demonstrators will no longer face jail time, but fines are still on the table.
That’s what could be filed against the man accused of driving through protesters in Henrico over the weekend.
Harry Rogers, 36, has admitted to being a leader in the ku klux klan, according to Henrico’s commonwealth’s attorney.
Officials say he revved the engine of his truck, moments before driving through the protestors, injuring one person.
Numbers are expected to jump in this morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health.
Officials say a data backlog of 13,000 test results will be added to the current numbers over the next few days.
We’re told a Richmond area lab was sending results via fax, which had to be entered manually, contributing to the backlog. Results are mostly negative tests, and the lab is now submitting results electronically.
Yesterday, 51,251 total positive coronavirus tests were reported throughout the state - a 570 case jump since Sunday.
Governor Northam will be holding his coronavirus press briefing today at 2 p.m. He’s expected to address a plan for schools reopening.
Evictions are once again halted across Virginia, this time until June 28. The governor’s office says it will use that time to develop some sort of rent relief program.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is pushing for it to last until the pandemic is over, saying restarting evictions could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases. More than a thousand eviction cases in Richmond are already on hold.
Free coronavirus testing in Richmond today at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard from 10 to 1. Find more Richmond events here.
People in Chesterfield will have their chance tomorrow at Falling Creek Ironworks Park at on Jefferson Davis Highway. You are asked to make an appointment for this one, just call 804-318-8207.
You will once again be able to book an overnight stay in Virginia state park cabins and lodges this coming weekend.
It comes with two major changes from normal operations to ensure visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic: the discontinuation of linen services and the addition of a 24-hour rest period between bookings.
Of course, camping in a tent is also an option - those areas of the parks have already reopened. And many facilities remain closed - some through the summer. Make sure you know before you go!
