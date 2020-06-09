Man charged in connection to woman found shot to death in vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a man in connection to the death of a woman who was found shot inside a vehicle in April.
Everett L. Bolling, Jr., 36, of Chesterfield, was arrested on Friday and is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
On April 9, police found Francesca Harris-Scarborough, 31, of Richmond, inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Blakey Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.