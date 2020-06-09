Hopewell police volunteer let go after making ‘divisive’ comments on social media

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department said it let go of one of its volunteers after he made “incendiary and divisive” comments on social media.
The department said it was made aware of the comments late Monday night.
“The comments were not representative of the values the Hopewell Police Department holds near and dear in providing service to our community. The comments were incendiary and divisive in nature and have no place in law enforcement and are not illustrative of the views of our city, the men and women working for you and the Police Department,” Hopewell police said on Facebook.
The individual acknowledged that he did make the comments and the department told him that his volunteer services would no longer be needed.
“His comments caused hurt for our community at a time that we need to heal and come together instead of further divide. Please rest assured that the Hopewell Police Department and the City of Hopewell will not tolerate any attempts to minimize the pain our community is feeling and facing, and swift actions will be taken to reprimand such behavior,” police said.
