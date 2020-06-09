Hanover County residents push for re-naming of schools

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - During the Hanover County School Board’s virtual meeting on Tuesday night, it was quiet inside its offices. Board members were taking part from home.
However outside in the parking lot, it was anything but silent, as citizens gathered to push for change.
A diverse crowd of all ages was on hand.
People took part hoping that a shower of voices could help wash away racism from their county.
Many in attendance said that a big step forward would be changing the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
“I think any unbiased level mind would say that he’s not the person that should have his name on a high school,” one rally-goer said. “Especially when you have black kids who know he wanted to enslave, he fought to enslave- they know the history now.”
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would back this whole ‘it’s my heritage, your changing our heritage, you’re changing our history in order to change that name,” another demonstrator added. “It’s absolutely ignorant.”
In addition, the people on hand said that they want to see more black representation on the school board, as well as accountability and a change in leadership.
A good-sized crowd that included many races and ages is a good start in the eyes of this group.
“It’s good to see that those who I would probably stereotype, they’re the ones who are fighting the hardest. I think it just proves and it just shows that everybody is ready for change.“Things are changing, and yes, it’s only been two weeks, but my goodness, it’s felt like such a long two weeks and people who never listened to me before are finally listening and getting it.”
The Hanover County School Board says that it will set a meeting for the near future to discuss the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
This date will be before the next scheduled board meeting on July 14.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Hanover NAACP to change the names of the two schools.
The lawsuit claimed that student’s 1st and 14th Amendment rights were being violated.
