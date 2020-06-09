LIVE: Gov. Northam expected to announce plan to reopen Virginia public schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce details on the plan to reopen K-12 public schools in Virginia during a 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
Education and public health officials have been working for weeks on guidelines and recommendations for how students can safely return to the classroom.
The governor is also expected to discuss Richmond’s eventual move into phase two of the Forward Virginia plan to reopen the state’s economy.
Aside from an update on coronavirus, Northam is also bound to address the 10-day injunction now preventing the state from removing the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue.
Northam last week ordered the statue of Lee taken down, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
His administration is still reviewing the judge’s order and said in a statement that the governor "remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.”
