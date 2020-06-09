Four more inmates at Chesterfield Jail test positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four more inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday evening.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said three of the inmates were showing symptoms while the fourth was asymptomatic.
These positive cases come after four other inmates tested positive for the virus on Friday, which came after an inmate who was recently released tested positive for the virus.
“Of the three symptomatic inmates one was a new committal who, during screening, was found to have symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately placed in medical isolation with no contact with other inmates,” the sheriff’s office said.
The other two were in a pod of 16 men and when they reported symptoms, they were immediately put in medical isolation. Now that they have tested positive, the other 14 men in the pod will be tested out of the abundance of caution.
There are now eight positive cases at the jail since Friday, June 5. The inmates range in ages 23 to 47.
To follow a weekly tracker of cases at the jail, click here.
