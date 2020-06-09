Forecast: Humidity shoots up today, Rain likely Thursday

Cool, wet pattern showing up for Sunday-Tuesday

By Andrew Freiden | June 9, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity skyrockets today, and will stay high through Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid. An afternoon or evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Best Rain chance of the week. Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT: potential cooler, cloudy, wet pattern setting up for Sunday-Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 70s

