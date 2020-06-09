Forecast: Humidity shoots up today, Rain likely Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity skyrockets today, and will stay high through Thursday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid. An afternoon or evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Best Rain chance of the week. Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
FIRST ALERT: potential cooler, cloudy, wet pattern setting up for Sunday-Tuesday.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY and TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 70s
