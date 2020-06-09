First Alert Weather Day Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front Thursday could bring heavy rain or gusty winds.
Humidity level by the time the front arrives will be at near tropical levels (dew points around 70 or higher) That could help fuel training thunderstorms or downpours as the front passes. Right now, the rain chance looks highest in the late afternoon or evening. When the front passes, strong wind gusts are possible.
This map from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows the biggest rain threat to be on the SE side of Richmond. The blue areas are around one inch of rain. If it’s only 1 inch, flooding will not occur. Our flood threat is LOW as it looks now.
At the moment, although rain is likely, or severe storm threat is on the LOW side but the First Alert Weather Team will keep monitoring this.
