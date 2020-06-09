Drive-in movies series coming to Fredricksburg

A drive-in movie series will be coming to Fredricksburg starting on Thursday. (Source: WWNY)
June 9, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A drive-in movie series will be coming to Fredricksburg starting on Thursday.

The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center along with the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that an all-new entertainment series that will take place this week.

The Drive-In Movie series will consist of limited engagement and will provide families with a safe and fun entertainment experience in Fredericksburg as the community begins steps to emerge from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

On June 11, the series will start with Indiana Jones: Raider of the Lost Ark in the parking lot of the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

Two shows are planned for weekdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and three showings on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

The series will run for at least 2 to 3 weeks, featuring blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, Bumblebee and Secret Life of Pets 2.

Movie tickets, FredNats merchandise and concessions will be available by pre-purchase online-only, to ensure the safety of attendees and staff.

