Drive-in movies series coming to Fredricksburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A drive-in movie series will be coming to Fredricksburg starting on Thursday.
The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center along with the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that an all-new entertainment series that will take place this week.
The Drive-In Movie series will consist of limited engagement and will provide families with a safe and fun entertainment experience in Fredericksburg as the community begins steps to emerge from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
On June 11, the series will start with Indiana Jones: Raider of the Lost Ark in the parking lot of the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.
Two shows are planned for weekdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and three showings on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.
The series will run for at least 2 to 3 weeks, featuring blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, Bumblebee and Secret Life of Pets 2.
Movie tickets, FredNats merchandise and concessions will be available by pre-purchase online-only, to ensure the safety of attendees and staff.
