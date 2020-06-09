Dinwiddie man wins $200K from scratch-off ticket

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - When Dinwiddie resident Gregory Wilson scratched a lottery ticket worth $200,000, his first thought was, “Do I need glasses?”
“Nah, there’s a catch,” he thought.
But there was no catch. Wilson had just won $200,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at Food Lion on Westgate Drive in Petersburg. Wilson won $50 on a different Virginia Lottery game and used part of his winnings to buy a “50X The Money” ticket, which was the big winner.
The “50X The Money” game is closed because all three of the $5 million top prizes have been claimed. Players have until Dec. 2 to redeem winning tickets in the game. The odds of winning the $5 million prize were 1 in 1,876,800.
Wilson said he plans to invest his winnings.
The Virginia Lottery generated a record $650 million during Fiscal Year 2019 and generates more than $1.7 million per day, which is allocated toward Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
