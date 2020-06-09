Chesterfield woman killed in crash along I-64

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash along Interstate 64 that happened early Sunday morning.
Troopers were called around 2:30 a.m. after a man reported that his vehicle had been hit by a silver Ford Fusion west of Northampton Boulevard. The man stayed on the phone while following the Fusion as it headed towards the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was speeding, lost control and overturned at the entrance of the tunnel of the westbound lanes.
The passenger of the vehicle, Yashiema Yvette Lemon, 35, of South Chesterfield, was ejected and died at the scene. The male driver of the Fusion was able to make it out of the vehicle.
A passerby stopped to help those in the crash. While the passerby was helping, the driver of the Fusion stole the passerby’s vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, and left the scene.
The Equinox was found wrecked and abandoned on Pelican Shores Drive in Hampton.
As police continue to investigate and look for the driver, anyone who may have seen anything in the area of I-64 west between Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk, to LaSalle Avenue and Pelican Shores Drive is asked to call police at 757-424-6800.
