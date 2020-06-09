Chesterfield schools extends call center support for families

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is extending its CCPS call center for families.
The call center was first launched in April and has assisted to connect hundreds of families to academic, technology, and social and emotional supports available in the school division and community.
“Though in-person, onsite teaching ended in March, we want to make sure our students are fully prepared for next year. Team Chesterfield staff members have been working diligently to develop our Recovery of Learning summer program so that learning continues and concepts from the school year are reinforced,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “We want to make sure that we are there to provide assistance and support for our students and families during this summer transition.”
Call CCPS will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through July 16.
The school division is closed on Fridays during the summer and will be closed on July 6 in observance of July 4.
Chesterfield County Public Schools families can call 804-639-8689 for support.
Translation support will be available immediately in Spanish, or within a short period of time in other languages through the school division’s language line support program.
