Chesterfield County creates new virtual guide for online resources

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has created a virtual guide named, “ChesterBot”, that is designed to assist visitors of the county’s website to locate online resources across a variety of departments and services. The chatbot will serve as a supplemental tool for Chesterfield County to use to connect with citizens.
ChesterBot may be accessed via a button on every county webpage.
For desktop users, the button is located on the bottom-right corner of the screen, while mobile users can find the button underneath the county search bar at the top of their screen.
ChesterBot is available 24/7 and provides improvements for quickly obtaining targeted, simple information,” said Maillet. “The chatbot can respond to a number of people simultaneously and, since many customers have similar questions, save employee resources for more personalized customer responses.”
The application is most effective when users search with keywords rather than full questions or scenarios, and it can be deployed, for example, to find more information about tax payment options, applying for county permits and much more.
The county plans to continue growing ChesterBot’s knowledge base, with the goal of developing the application to provide access to service and resource data available throughout Chesterfield County’s website.
To learn more about ChesterBot, click here.
