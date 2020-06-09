Back to School: Gov. Northam announces guidance for reopening schools

Governor Northam announced all public and private schools will reopen for students for the 2020-2021 year but says “the experience will look different.” (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
June 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 3:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced all public and private schools will reopen for students for the 2020-2021 year but says “the experience will look different.”

The governor says schools will have a phased reopening. Most schools are able to reopen now for summer schools and camps under the guidelines of Phase 2 which includes in person instruction for:

  • Pre-k through 3rd grade,
  • English language learners
  • Students with disabilities

The Phase 3 of schools reopening will allow schools to shift to in-person learning for all students, with social distancing guidelines, such as staggered schedules or class schedules that are a blend of in person and remote. Under the Phase 3 guidelines, schools will need to keep student desk and work stations 6-feet apart, stagger the use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, and offer remote instruction options for students with health challenges.

[ READ MORE: Phase guidance for Virginia schools ]

