Back to School: Gov. Northam announces guidance for reopening schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced all public and private schools will reopen for students for the 2020-2021 year but says “the experience will look different.”
The governor says schools will have a phased reopening. Most schools are able to reopen now for summer schools and camps under the guidelines of Phase 2 which includes in person instruction for:
- Pre-k through 3rd grade,
- English language learners
- Students with disabilities
The Phase 3 of schools reopening will allow schools to shift to in-person learning for all students, with social distancing guidelines, such as staggered schedules or class schedules that are a blend of in person and remote. Under the Phase 3 guidelines, schools will need to keep student desk and work stations 6-feet apart, stagger the use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, and offer remote instruction options for students with health challenges.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.