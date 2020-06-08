The whole world is watching the brutal police response to protests

It’s time for the police to clean up their act. Past time, actually.
The curbside killing of George Floyd in broad daylight by a white Minneapolis cop who was on patrol despite a lengthy record of abuse complaints (18 in all) was a game-changer because the whole ghastly thing was recorded on video and seen worldwide.
Across America and abroad, the images have ignited days of protests, looting and arson not seen since 1968 as people of all races take to the streets to vent a deep rage that words alone can’t express.
This is not like upheavals in the past when random acts of police brutality might go unnoticed. Smartphones and security cameras are ubiquitous and the whole world can see. Knowing that one might imagine a more restrained, self-aware police response.
We’ve seen the opposite. We’ve seen documented, unprovoked aggression against peaceful protesters lawfully petitioning their government for a redress of grievances (see the First Amendment for elaboration).
We’ve seen an elderly homeless man in his wheelchair injured by a Los Angeles police rubber bullet to his face. We saw a non-confrontational 75-year-old Buffalo, New York, man bleed profusely from a serious head wound he suffered when riot police knocked him backward, his head slamming into the concrete sidewalk, as officers continued marching past his unconscious body. After two officers were suspended in the incident, 57 of their colleagues resigned from the riot squad in protest. Later charged with criminal assault, dozens of officers cheered them as heroes outside a Buffalo Courthouse after a hearing.
In Richmond, we watched police inexplicably teargas protesters gathered lawfully near a 60-foot monument to Robert E. Lee, then suddenly charge into them, randomly pepper-spraying people. After initially defending the response on its Twitter account, the Richmond police department reversed itself, called the attack unwarranted and pulled officers responsible from the field after a video made their claim untenable. The next day, Mayor Levar Stoney and police chief Will Smith stammered their way through apologies before an angry crowd that had gathered outside City Hall to demand their resignations. By Thursday, Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam, in a bid to quell the rage, announced that statues of Lee and other Confederate leaders would be removed from Monument Avenue where they had stood for a century or more.
A popular mantra among protesters goes “all cops are bastards.” That’s not so. There are thousands of officers who find missing children, solve homicides, who bring thieves to justice, who investigate abuse to children, who stop domestic violence and interdict drunk drivers before they kill themselves or others. They work brutal hours in harm’s way under wrenching stress for shamefully low paychecks. I like to think they overwhelmingly outnumber any bullies, racists and others incapable of managing their anger who seek refuge among them.
Yet all are stained when just one of them commits an act of brutality that sets the nation ablaze as former officer Derek Chauvin did in what amounted to Floyd’s summary execution during a petty crime call.
