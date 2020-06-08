The whole world is watching the brutal police response to protests

In Richmond, we watched police inexplicably teargas protesters gathered lawfully near a 60-foot monument to Robert E. Lee, then suddenly charge into them, randomly pepper-spraying people. After initially defending the response on its Twitter account, the Richmond police department reversed itself, called the attack unwarranted and pulled officers responsible from the field after a video made their claim untenable. The next day, Mayor Levar Stoney and police chief Will Smith stammered their way through apologies before an angry crowd that had gathered outside City Hall to demand their resignations. By Thursday, Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam, in a bid to quell the rage, announced that statues of Lee and other Confederate leaders would be removed from Monument Avenue where they had stood for a century or more.