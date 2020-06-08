Volunteer Rescue Squad in Chesterfield donates ambulance to Belize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad in Chesterfield County is donating an ambulance to the Central American country of Belize.
Belize Heros is an organization formed in Chesterfield to benefit the Belize National Fire Service.
The ambulance will help in response to medical emergencies in the country, as they have diligently worked to train their members.
“An ambulance like this could cost you well over $200,000, and that’s simply something that they are not able to do right now. But if we can give them something that still works great and is functional, but has served its life here in the Richmond area, then we’re looking forward to doing that,” said David Johnston, Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad president.
The ambulance is scheduled to leave Monday June 8.
Officials will drive it to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, then to Charleston South Carolina before it’s flown to Belize.
