Truck driver killed after tire blows out, crashing into guardrail and overturning

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95.
Police were called around 2:45 p.m. on June 4 on I-95 at mile marker 123 for a two-vehicle crash.
A 2001 Ford F-350 was heading north when the driver side tire blew out, causing it to collide with a 2009 Lexus ES-350 that was also heading north.
The Ford then struck a guardrail and overturned.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Craig R. Arthurs, 37, of Clinton, Maryland. Police said he died at the scene due to his injuries and that he was wearing a seatbelt.
The Lexus driver was identified as a 30-year-old man from Henrico. He only suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
