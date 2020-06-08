Stoney asks Northam for statewide moratorium on evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Stoney has asked Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a statewide moratorium on evictions until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.
Stoney said that Richmond has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the state with higher COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
“I appreciate the important steps your administration has already taken to protect tenants from eviction during this pandemic. The right to continue eviction cases for sixty day and the new limitation on late fees are sources of deeded relief. I urge you to do even more to allow Virginian financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe and secure in their homes,” Stoney wrote in a letter.
He also added in his request that there are 1,124 eviction cases scheduled to be heard in Richmond General District Court between June 15 and June 26 alone. He expects a significant increase in cases to overwhelm the Eviction Diversion Program and its ability to support families facing evictions.
Richmond has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, but that rate was slowing in 2019, and then the pandemic hit.
“The residents of Virginia have worked hard and made great sacrifices to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. If thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes with no clear places to go, it could easily cause the virus to spread rapidly again. And with the homeless services system strained to full capacity, there will be nowhere for devices people to go without significant additional planning and resources. We’re looking to Congress for additional resources but the need is immediate and planning takes time,” Stoney wrote.
Stoney said he is urging for a statewide moratorium, or at least one for the city, until funding from the federal government to prevent evictions and provide emergency housing is available.
