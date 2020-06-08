State inspects Robert E. Lee monument ahead of removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All eyes remain on the Robert E. Lee monument as crews with the Department of General Services inspected the statue Monday morning ahead of its removal.
State Police were spotted surrounding the statue around 7 a.m. ahead of the inspection.
A statement form the Department of General Services said the statue will not be removed Monday, because it requires “meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely.”
This comes after Governor Ralph Northam announced June 4 the statue should be removed as soon as possible.
"We're living through a historic moment and I didn't want to miss trying to capture what we're witnessing,” said local artist David Tanner.
Tanner was near the monument Monday morning capturing history in the making through a painting.
For 130 years the Robert E. Lee statue has stood on a 40-foot pedestal overlooking Monument Avenue.
But after a weekend of vandalism, the pedestal now covered in colors of graffiti drawing similarities to Germany’s historic Berlin Wall.
"We have talked about adding context to these statues for a long time and I think that we missed that opportunity,” Tanner said. “I think context is added now."
"For years I taught students about the history of Virginia,” said Anne Miller, a teacher. “For me, I needed to come and see; this is the very first time I've had a close up of the statue of Lee. I'm just so thankful that things are going to change."
Monday morning, crews with the department of general services were up on a lift inspecting the bronze statue to figure out the best and safest way to remove it.
The statue itself is made up of nine separate pieces that are connected to one another with rivets.
According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ National Register of Historic Places application, “where bolts were driven in to join portions of the statue and then cut, an acid mixture was applied to give a uniformity of color to the statue.”
The goal now is to safely remove the statue without breaking anything.
However, that task will not be easy.
“This is an old and heavy piece,” a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services said. “The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years.”
"I was hoping they were taking it down today,” said Kelly Gardner. “We weren't sure. I came out with my son to take a few pictures and to see the police and the lift apparatus."
While a date to remove the monument has yet to be announced, many people would like to see it removed during the day; similar to how South Carolina removed the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds in 2015 drawing people of all viewpoints.
"I would think during the day would be more effective,” Miller said. “I don't think it was erected at night. It should be taken down during the day."
Again, the state has not announced when the statue would be removed, however, there are “no parking” signs located on the streets near the monument which are set to expired Friday at 5 p.m.
