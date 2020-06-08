State inspecting Robert E. Lee monument ahead of removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state is inspecting the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond ahead of its removal.
State police were spotted surrounding the statue around 7 a.m. ahead of the inspection.
A statement from the Department of General Services says the statue will not be removed today, because it requires “meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely.”
The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years.
Analytical work is expected to be completed by mid-day. Traffic may be diverted during this time.
