Should it stay or should it go? Little consensus on utility disconnection ban

If state regulators were hoping to get clarity from utilities and the public on whether to extend Virginia’s moratorium on service disconnections due to non-payment of bills, they may be sorely disappointed.
Keep the moratorium mandatory? Allow utility flexibility to impose measures as needed? Get rid of the ban entirely?
Little consensus has emerged from the welter of recommendations put forward by investor-owned utilities, 58 legislators, environmental and consumer protection groups, state electric cooperatives and the Attorney General’s Office as of the June 5 deadline for an input set by the State Corporation Commission.
Since March 12, utilities throughout Virginia have not been disconnecting water, electric, sewer or gas service when customers fail to pay their bills in an effort to keep these vital services stable even as the spread of COVID-19 has led to record unemployment levels.
While many utilities voluntarily instituted moratoria on disconnections in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of emergency, the SCC on March 16 made the ban mandatory. Commissioners later extended their order to remain in force until June 15.
But at the end of May, almost three weeks before the moratorium was set to expire, regulators declared the situation “is not sustainable on an unlimited basis in the absence of programs to ensure that the growing costs of unpaid bills are not unfairly shifted to other customers.”
What to do was a question the SCC put before the public, soliciting input on not only whether the moratorium should be extended or made voluntarily but also what “programs and mechanisms, public or private” should be used “to ensure that the costs of unpaid utility bills are defrayed and will not result in even higher costs on other utility customers.”
Like most policy decisions related to COVID-19, responses have been divided, even among utilities structured along the same lines.
