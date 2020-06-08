Richmond Police Chief Will Smith releases apology on recent events involving police department

“The Richmond Police Department has been collecting and analyzing information about the conduct of its officers. We have received several formal complaints which are being investigated, and that is just one component of our comprehensive review. I have ordered a review of our use of force and crowd management policies as well as all tactics used during the past week. Further, we will open a discussion with community leaders to advise us on how our policies, training and practices need to change to reflect the needs of our city, and I am personally committed to continuing the conversation on police reform with the community.”