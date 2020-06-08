Richmond Police Chief Will Smith releases apology on recent events involving police department

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Will Smith has released an apology in regards to the recent events involving the Richmond Police Department.
Below is the statement from Chief Will Smith:
“The Richmond Police Department has been collecting and analyzing information about the conduct of its officers. We have received several formal complaints which are being investigated, and that is just one component of our comprehensive review. I have ordered a review of our use of force and crowd management policies as well as all tactics used during the past week. Further, we will open a discussion with community leaders to advise us on how our policies, training and practices need to change to reflect the needs of our city, and I am personally committed to continuing the conversation on police reform with the community.”
“As you may know, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin has announced an investigation by her office into what happened during the demonstrations.
I support this investigation and we are working quickly and thoroughly to ensure cooperation and full accountability. Again, I apologize for the release of tear
gas last Monday. It should not have happened. I will provide the public with an update on the investigations and any disciplinary steps taken once they are
complete and a determination is made by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office that allows such discussion.”
