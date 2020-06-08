Richmond organizations pushing to rename Jefferson Davis Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP and the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association will be holding a press conference on renaming Jefferson Davis Highway.
The meeting comes after recent protests and calls for social justice reform, including the relocation of the Confederate monuments along Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
The association sent a letter to 8th district city councilwoman Reva Trammell asking for her help in changing the name of the highway to “a name more suitable for the culture we live in.”
The request was for a formal measure submitted to city council to request the name be changed, saying they’ve been exploring trying to change the name for the last seven years.
Last year, Arlington County changed the name of Jefferson Davis US or route 1 to Richmond Highway.
The city of Alexandria also made a similar change.
The press conference will take place on June 8 at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Walmsley Blvd. and Jefferson Davis Highway. You can watch it on NBC12′s digital platforms.
