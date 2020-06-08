Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney waives possibility of jail time over curfew violations

Hundreds have gathered in downtown Richmond several nights to protest over the death of George Floyd. (Source: NBC12)
June 8, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Honorable Colette McEachin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond, Virginia, announced waiving the possibility of incarceration for anyone charged solely with violating the requested curfew.

The Governor’s Executive Order established the curfew and classified violation of the curfew as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can include up to 12 months incarceration and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

“My office has an ethical duty to investigate the facts of each case before we proceed to trial, and that is what we will continue to do regarding those persons charged with violating the curfew requested by the Mayor," McEachin said in a statement.

