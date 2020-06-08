Police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing more than $9K in cigarettes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for two men suspected of stealing more than $9,000 worth of cigarettes from a customer.
Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 4:40 p.m. at a Sam’s Club.
Officials said after buying the cigarettes, the victim left their car unattended to continue shopping. That’s when one suspect distracted the store employee near the exit and the other one left the store with a cart full of cigarettes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
