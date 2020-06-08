Petersburg expands in-person billing, collection services

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg will expand its operation of a limited-service window for in-person billing and collection services.
The limited service area will be available for water connection, customer service inquiries and payment services.
The service window will be located at the Fiscal Management Building on 144 North Sycamore Street.
The hours of operation will be from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Due to safety precautions, the Office of Billing and Collections has suspended cash payments. Debit, credit, money order, cashier check or personal check payments will be accepted.
The Commissioner of Revenue will also have access to assist customers should the need arise.
For more information, call 804-733-2349.
