GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows chaotic scene as police officer set on fire by protester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Video obtained by CNN shows a protester in Mexico setting a police officer on fire during a protest Thursday, June 4.
The incident happened in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, as protesters and police clashed after a man died in police custody in early May.
According to the Daily Mail, Giovanni Lopez was allegedly beaten by police during his arrest May 4. Lopez’s run-in with authorities was allegedly over him not wearing a face mask.
Graphic video of the arrest from the Daily May can be seen below.
Lopez, 30, died at the hospital one day after the incident. Lopez’s brother told media outlets a local lawmaker offered him a large bribe to remain quite and keep the video off social media.
Lopez’s brother apparently posted the video Wednesday, June 3, sparking protests in Mexico’s third-largest city.
The Daily Mail is reporting three officers, including the police chief, have been arrested in connection with Lopez’s death.
In the video from one of several protests Thursday, police officers can been seen trying to clear the street of protesters.
As an officer tried to get on his motorcycle, a protester poured a liquid on the officer’s back before lighting it.
The officer dropped to the ground as some of the protesters rushed in to try to help.
Other officers quickly surrounded the officer and pushed the protesters away.
The incident happened as civil unrest is spreading across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Lopez’s death is sparking outrage across Mexico and the U.S.
Actress Salma Hayek is one of many celebrities demanding answers from the officials and calling for justice for Lopez and his family.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.