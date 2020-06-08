Goochland Economic Development Authority adopts e-commerce grant

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Economic Development Authority (EDA) in Goochland County has adopted an e-commerce grant program to help small businesses in the community impacted by COVID-19.
The grant will provide financial assistance to local businesses who have had to shift their business models to a more digital platform to accommodate the closure or limited hours of business due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The grant program operates on a reimbursement basis and has a maximum award amount, per approved application, of $500.00 or 50 percent of the total project costs.
Project costs that can be reimbursed include digital marketing, website redesign, and e-commerce website improvement.
Projects must have taken place no earlier than March 1, 2020, and are in direct result of the impact of COVID-19.
The e-Commerce grant was approved by the EDA in April 2020. The County is actively accepting and approving applications during this time.
Applicants may apply for completed or proposed projects.
The deadline for the grant is rolling, and applications will continue to be accepted while the Commonwealth is in a state of emergency for COVID-19.
Seven small businesses have already been approved for the grant.
To download an application, click here.
Applications can be e-mailed or dropped off at the Goochland Business Center building located at 2931 River Road West.
For more information, click here, or call 804-556-5862.
