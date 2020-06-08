Forecast: Gorgeous June weather to start the week, then humidity builds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny skies stick around to start off the work week, and rain chances stay low until Thursday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Best day of the week with low humidity
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
HUMIDITY goes up for Wednesday and Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Can’t rule out an evening shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.