Falwell apologizes for tweet that included racist photo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized Monday for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page decades ago.
Falwell said his effort to make a political point had been offensive. Falwell said he had deleted the tweet and apologized for any hurt that it may have caused, especially among African Americans.
Falwell’s apology comes after nearly three dozen black alumni denounced him last week, writing in a letter that his rhetoric has “repeatedly violated and misrepresented” Christian principles.
