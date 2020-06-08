Diocese of Richmond starts review of sexual abuse allegations against four former priests

“Fr. Daigle was ordained a Redemptorist, or member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (C.Ss.R), a religious community of Roman Catholic priests and brothers, before working in ministry in the diocese. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has informed the provincial superior of the Redemptorists of the Baltimore Province, to whom Fr. Daigle reports to, of the allegations. Currently, Fr. Daigle is no longer active in priestly ministry,” the diocese said.