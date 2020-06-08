Chesterfield police investigating after body found in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Appomattox River on Friday.
Crews were called on June 5 to Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights around 9:15 p.m. after the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries found a body in the river.
The body was taken to the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
