Capital Area Health Network offers free COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital Area Health Network (CAHN) will be offering free COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 testing will take place on June 13 at the Greater Fulton Medical Center located at 1718 Williamsburg Road.
All individuals must register in advance by Friday to ensure adequate testing supplies.
Registration can be done online by clicking here or by calling 804-409-5230.
“We at CAHN pride ourselves on providing effective, accessible, and culturally responsive patient care," Tracey Causey, Chief Executive Officer said. “This is another way we are putting actions behind our word as the science is clear that in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, it begins first with expanding access to testing and removing any barrier, including financial.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.