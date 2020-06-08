Body recovered from river after abandoned kayak found

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a body has been recovered from a river after an abandoned kayak had been found.
On June 3 at approximately 1:30 pm, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned kayak found with clothes and a wallet in the area of Fort Pocahontas at Wilson’s Wharf.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was notified, and the area was searched by land and water.
Police say after there no sight of the missing kayak owner, the search resumed on June 4 around 8:30 a.m.
At around 2:00 p.m., the body of Jake Woollard was recovered and transported to the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is still ongoing.
