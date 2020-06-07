“We have to have those conversations”: Church holds unity vigil

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - People from one Chesterfield County Church spent their Sunday night praying for peace.
The Midlothian Baptist Church on Lucks Lane held a night of prayer for unity and healing, in light of recent police brutality cases and subsequent protests.
“There’s been a lot of injustice going on with various murders of African American people, most recently with George Floyd, and I just saw a lot of negativity coming from the looting," Youth Pastor Brandon Witmyer said.
Witmyer said Sunday night was to show that his church stood with the peaceful protesters, while also serving as a chance for its clergy to open up about dealing with race.
“'He says, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I have my hands up.” said one clergy member, retelling an encounter he had with police at the church late one night.
“It’s both heartbreaking and heartwarming”, said Pastor Witmyer, adding, “My best friend here at the church tells the story of how just here in his own church at night a cop comes upon him and says, ‘what are you doing here?’. That shouldn’t happen.”
Some say they knew that an opportunity for this discussion at a time like this couldn’t be ignored, no matter how hard it may be.
“A lot of people just push it under the rug, and if you push it under the rug, nothing happens. It just goes away, so you have to start a conversation and talk with individuals," Booten Goodall of Midlothian said.
While the group was small, perhaps only two dozen people or so in attendance, others say they know the impacts of what a night like this could have in society.
“We have to have those conversations. Our experiences are what shapes us, and it is easy for someone to say ‘Oh, I don’t believe that’ or 'It didn’t happen’, but if you have that negative experience, that is your experience and people can’t take that from you.”
Pastor Witmyer adds that while there aren’t other events like this scheduled, he hopes this opens the door for more discussions like this in the church.
