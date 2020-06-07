In Virginia’s Confederate statue debate, change came slowly — then all at once

During a history discussion at a book festival in Charlottesville eight years ago, a local official floated an idea that, at the time, seemed shocking.
After a speech by historian Edward Ayers, then-City Councilor Kristin Szakos asked if it was time to start talking about removing Confederate statues or balancing out the message they represent.
“By the gasps around me, you’d have thought I’d asked if it was OK to torture puppies,” Szakos said later as she recalled the “firestorm of vitriol and hatred” that came her way after her comment was reported in the local newspaper.
Five years later – when Charlottesville’s discussion of removing statues had progressed to the point that the council had voted to act – the world watched in horror as white nationalists rallied around the city’s statue of Robert E. Lee and attacked counter-protesters in the streets, killing one and injuring many others.
The shocking summer of 2017 was an inflection point in Virginia’s long-running debate over its Confederate symbols, pushing Democratic politicians to take stronger stands on a topic previously seen as taboo.
But three years after the state’s leaders started to feel comfortable saying the statues should come down — even as similar monuments were disappearing in other parts of the South — change in Virginia was unfolding slowly. Now, in another moment of unrest over racism in America after the killing of George Floyd, it’s happening all at once.
At a historic news conference, Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced they are taking immediate steps to remove all Civil War statues from Monument Avenue, the former Confederate capital’s premier showcase for the leaders of the failed rebellion. The first to go could be the towering, state-owned Robert E. Lee monument, unveiled 130 years ago before a crowd of 150,000 people. The governor said he has ordered state officials to remove the bronze statue from its pedestal and put it in storage “as soon as possible.”
Northam, whose ancestors owned slaves, asked Virginians to consider what they would say if a young black girl “looks you in the eye and says what does this big statue mean?”
“When it’s the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message. This is what we value the most. But that’s just not true anymore,” Northam said. “I want us all to tell that little girl the truth. Yes, that statue has been there for a long time. But it was wrong then. And it is wrong now. So we’re taking it down.”
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a descendant of slaves who has publicly protested Confederate commemorations while serving as president of the state Senate, also delivered remarks at Thursday’s announcement. Asked why he thinks opinion has shifted so rapidly, Fairfax said people “understand the moment of history that we are in.”
“It brought home for people what we’ve been dealing with in this country for the last 400 years, and I think people have said enough,” Fairfax said. “No longer will you be executing black and brown bodies, no longer will you be treating people without any due process or any respect.”
Virginia’s recent reckoning with Confederate symbols began in earnest in 2015 following the racially motivated mass shooting at an African-American church in Charleston, S.C.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.