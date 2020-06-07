Virginia superintendent: rename Stonewall Jackson High

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia school superintendent wants to rename a high school and middle school named for Confederate general Stonewall Jackson.
Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Walts said in an open letter Friday that “We can no longer represent the Confederacy in our schools.”
He wants the school board to immediately rename the two Manassas-area schools.
Creating a new name would require action by the county school board. Stonewall Jackson earned his nickname at the 1861 Battle of Manassas.
Walts’ letter comes a day after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state would remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.
