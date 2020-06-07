Sleepy Hollow Civic Association partners with local church for food drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Sleepy Hollow Civic Association has partnered with River Road Presbyterian Church for a food drive to extend support to FeedMore of Greater Richmond.
The association assisted the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a food drive that is socially distant and touch-free.
The association members and the church congregation are hoping to build on the success of the first drive, which collected over 1,200 pounds of food and $26,000 dollars.
The food drive took place at River Road Presbyterian Church located on 8960 River Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow Civic Association members wore masks and gloves while in the church parking lot to pick up bags of food from cars and to accept checks to support FeedMore.
Over 100 cars drove through the church parking lot to drop off items.
