Richmond and Henrico Health District holding community COVID-19 testing events in June

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District will host more free community COVID-19 events throughout the month of June.

Testing events are scheduled at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

  • Thursday, June 11 - Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike (rain out location - the Gill Center, 2508 Phaup Street)
  • Friday, June 12 - Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. (rain or shine)

To register, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents will be notified about results in 3-5 business days.

