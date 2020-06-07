Richmond and Henrico Health District holding community COVID-19 testing events in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District will host more free community COVID-19 events throughout the month of June.
Testing events are scheduled at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Thursday, June 11 - Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike (rain out location - the Gill Center, 2508 Phaup Street)
- Friday, June 12 - Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. (rain or shine)
To register, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents will be notified about results in 3-5 business days.
